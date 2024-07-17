Up to $100 off Dyson AirWrap

The second (and final) day of Amazon Prime Day sales has begun, giving Prime members exclusive access to deals across categories like beauty and wellness, home and kitchen, and tech. The Dyson Airwrap, a favorite of NBC Select staffers and rarely on sale, is now at its lowest price ever during the sale.

Average rating 4.2 stars from 1,193 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Amazon-exclusive Dyson Airwrap comes with six interchangeable attachments, allowing it to function as a hair dryer, curling iron, blow dryer brush, and straightener. While the attachments play an important role in achieving your desired hairstyle, they’re only half the equation. The other half is powered by the brand’s proprietary airflow system, which helps draw hair to the surface of your attachment so you can quickly shape, straighten, and smooth it. You can also change the direction of the airflow by adjusting the barrel attachments, allowing you to easily switch up the curl direction.

In my experience, this is one of the easiest hair styling tools to use—and that’s one of the main reasons I love it. For context, curling my hair at home with a curling iron or trying to mimic salon-level curls used to be incredibly difficult for me. Not anymore. With this Airwrap, I rough dry my hair until it’s about 80% dry, and then the rollers do all the work for me. My hair wraps around them on their own, so it continues to curl as I get closer and closer to my scalp.

The base has three airflow speed controls, a cool blast button to adjust curls and styles, and three temperature settings. It also has a heat sensor that maintains an optimal temperature to reduce the chance of heat damage to your hair, according to the brand.

Included attachments: 1.2 inch barrel, 1.6 inch barrel, soft smoothing brush, static smoothing brush, smoothing dryer, round volumizing brush |Included accessories: Detangling Comb, Storage Bag, Storage Bag and Filter Cleaning Brush | Heat settings: 3 |Digital display: no |Maximum temperature: 302 degrees Fahrenheit

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter at NBC Select and have been covering deals and sales for over a year. I’m also a beauty reporter and frequently try out new hot gadgets, including hair dryers, curling irons, and straighteners. I write and report on stories like the best heat protectants and leave-in conditioners. To assess the quality of the Dyson Airwrap deal above, I ran it through a price tracker like CamelCamelCamel to make sure it was at its lowest price in at least three months. I also made sure it was a highly rated product with an average rating of at least 4.0 stars from hundreds of reviews.

