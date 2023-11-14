Upbeat inflation report reduces pressure on Fed to raise interest rates

Inflation eased in October and price increases showed encouraging signs of slowing beneath the surface, according to the European Central Bank New data released on Tuesday. The report provided the Federal Reserve with renewed evidence that its fight against rapid inflation is working — and is likely to reduce the need to raise interest rates.

The overall consumer price index slowed to 3.2 percent last month on an annual basis, lower than the 3.7 percent reading in September and the coldest since July. This slowdown is due in part to more moderate energy prices.

Even excluding volatile fuel and food prices, the closely watched “core” price measure rose 4 percent year-on-year through October, slower than the previous reading and weaker than economists had expected.

Inflation has fallen significantly over the past year after peaking at just over 9 percent on an aggregate basis in the summer of 2022. Fed officials are trying to wrestle rate increases back to the roughly 2 percent pace that was normal before the pandemic by Raise interest rates. interest rates, which they hope will slow consumer and business demand.