June 30, 2024

Update: McLaren’s protest over Piastri’s omission rejected

Joy Love June 30, 2024 2 min read

McLaren failed in its attempt to protest the qualifying results at the Austrian Grand Prix after Oscar Piastri’s lap time was disallowed for exceeding track limits.

Piastri set the third-fastest time at the end of Q3, but his final attempt was cancelled after he exceeded the track limits at Turn 6. The corner in question has an exit kerb followed by a large gravel trap, and footage appears to show that Piastri crossed the white line slightly with all four wheels while not touching enough gravel to lose lap time.

After falling to seventh on the grid, the Australian described the situation as “embarrassing” given the proximity of the gravel and how that would penalize any driver who crossed the exit edge, but the FIA ​​still deleted lap times even if cars entered the gravel because they had left the track. .

McLaren’s team principal visited the stewards immediately after qualifying to discuss the matter, and the team subsequently lodged a formal protest over the results at the Red Bull Ring.

The stewards later deemed the protest unacceptable, as the stewards’ decision was not appealable, and McLaren did not specify any relevant regulations or who the protest was against, as well as directing it to the wrong official.

The qualifying results are still up, with Piastri starting seventh on Sunday.

