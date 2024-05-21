May 22, 2024

Update on Kate Middleton’s return to work after her cancer diagnosis

Roxanne Bacchus May 22, 2024 1 min read

The Palace shares a new update on Kate Middleton’s return to work following her cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton She stays on her own agenda.

Nearly two months after the Princess of Wales announced she had been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer, a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared an update on Kate’s potential return to public duties.

“The princess is not expected to return to work,” the representative said in a statement dated May 21. BBC“Until she is cleared by her medical team.”

However, Kate still has a private eye on causes close to her heart, including the Royal Foundation’s Center for Early Childhood, the organization she founded in 2021 that aims to raise awareness and action on the transformative impact of children’s early years. As a spokesperson for the UK outlet noted, “early childhood will remain central to its overall work.”

Kate and her children Prince George,10, Princess Charlotte9, and Prince Louis6- Who she shares with her husband Prince WilliamShe has remained out of the limelight since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. At the time, the 42-year-old said she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy, which she began at the recommendation of her doctors when tests performed after her abdominal surgery in January found cancer.

