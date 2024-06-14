Update your Google Pixel phone now

If you have pixelMake sure to update it now. Google only Patches announced softly For as many as 50 different software vulnerabilities in its Pixel line, many of them are listed as “critical” or “high” in severity. The company said there were indications that at least one of the bugs “may be subject to limited and targeted exploitation.”

Is the new $1,800 Google Pixel phone worth it? | Gizmodo review

The disadvantages of the software lie in the many different components of the phone’s firmware. The high-risk vulnerability believed to have seen exploitation is listed as CVE-2024-32896, which is said to be an elevation of privilege flaw, meaning it could allow a hacker to penetrate deeper into a device’s system. Forbes He writes that While the issues raised by the bugs are “unlikely to open the door to a remote attack on their own,” they are “likely to be leveraged in a chain attack, linked to other exploits to destabilize or leak sensitive data and credentials.” Information about the complete list of errors on Android devices can be read Pixel update bulletin webpage.

“All supported Google devices will receive the 2024-06-05 patch level update. We encourage all customers to accept these updates on their devices,” the company said.

Gizmodo has reached out to Google for more details about the vulnerabilities and will update this story if it responds.

Obviously some bugs are worse than others, though, so many bugs on the same device makes it necessary for users to make sure their software is up to date and protected. a List of supported Pixel devices It can be found on Google. to Install patches For your Pixel device, make sure you go to Settings > Secretariat & Privacy > System updates > Security updateThen hit Steady. Next, restart your phone, which will ensure that the updates are complete.