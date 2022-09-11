Updates: Queen’s Tappin leaves Balmoral, start of parade

The dome holding the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs from Balmoral Castle on Sunday. attributed to him… Phil Noble/Reuters

Glasgow – Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey began on Sunday when her coffin was carried from Balmoral Castle, in the country estate where she died, at the start of a six-hour procession to Edinburgh, which will be the centerpiece of Scotland’s farewell to its king. .

The oak sarcophagus was carried from the castle’s banquet hall into a waiting sitting by six gamekeepers from the Balmoral estate, where the Queen spent her summer vacation and had a deep and long affection.

Leaving Balmoral, a remote spot in the dramatic Scottish countryside, has begun a period during which Britons will be able to pay their respects to the Queen ahead of her funeral on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

On Sunday, crowds lined the roads as the procession passed through small towns, and the Queen’s sarcophagus covered in wreaths was visible inside the paradise. At Ballater, a few passers-by threw flowers in the path of vehicles as the town gave a silent and gloomy salute.

It will take the road from Balmoral, through Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth, before the procession arrives at 4pm at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the seat of the royal family in Edinburgh.

The fact that Queen Elizabeth spent her last days at Balmoral underlined her close ties with Scotland, which, for two days, would be the focal point of national mourning.

On arrival in Edinburgh, the coffin will be greeted by a guard of honor and greeted with a royal salute before the military carries it to the palace throne room.

On Monday afternoon, members of the royal family are expected to escort the coffin as it is transported along the Royal Mile to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral. There, after the religious service, the Queen’s sarcophagus will rest to allow people to pay their respects. On Tuesday, she will be flown to London, where there will be more opportunities for the British to say goodbye to their king before her funeral.

Outside Balmoral, where visitors have flocked continuously since Thursday, well-wishers left bouquets of flowers and messages. In Edinburgh, authorities have erected barriers along the Royal Mile, the route the coffin will take on Monday between Holyroodhouse Palace and St Giles’ Cathedral.