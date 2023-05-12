US accuses South Africa of supplying arms to Russia

With our correspondent in Johannesburg, Roman hymn

To those who did not believe him, the Messenger said, “ I would bet my life on the accuracy of this statement » : According to Ruben Brigidi, « Arms and ammunition were loaded On board a Russian cargo ship off Cape Town in early December, Before he went to Russia ” … who In full conflict with Ukraine. Pretoria is said to have taken up arms Lady RA Russian boat was sanctioned by the US Treasury because it was suspected of importing and exporting military equipment.

However, South African journalist Guy Martin, an expert on security issues interviewed by RFI, does not believe the US thesis. According to him, the South African army had nothing to offer the Russians materially based.

For its part, the President said in a press release that a “ Independent investigation The arms will be opened to ascertain whether they were actually issued. A” Retired Judge This story will be named to shed light on it.

In this statement, the South African president did not deny the ambassador’s revelations, even saying that the ambassador. No evidence is provided » : So it is word against word and a curious lightness in view of the seriousness of the charges.

