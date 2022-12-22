US aid is ‘not charity’ but an ‘investment’, Zelensky tells US Congress

Cover Image: Jacqueline Martin/AP
- The Ukrainian president arrived in Washington on Wednesday, December 21, where he was received by the US president. Joe Biden assured Volodymyr Zelensky that there would be no Ukrainians “Never Alone” Against Russia and America will help kyiv “As long as it takes”.
- The U.S. announced Wednesday that it will provide Q with the Patriot Air Defense System. It’s empowering “significantly” Ukrainian defense against Russian attacks, Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. “This is a very important step towards creating a safe airspace for Ukraine”he said.
- According to CNN, Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with congressional leaders Also elected officials sit on the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. The Ukrainian president is scheduled to speak during a plenary session of Congress.
- Mr. Zelensky yesterday visited Bagmouth, a town torn apart by fierce fighting in the east. During his visit, the Ukrainian president received a flag signed by the militants and declared: “We are going to give it to the US Congress, to the US President. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. » Troops from Moscow have been trying since the summer to capture the battle-torn city.
- Most of the fighting is now concentrated in the eastern part of the country. After a series of Russian military setbacks in northeastern and southern Ukraine, Vladimir Putin acknowledged the situation on Tuesday. “too hard” In four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine, Moscow claims to have annexed them without fully seizing them.
- The Russian president appeared on television on Tuesday. He presented decorations to pro-Russian separatist fighters in the Kremlin and leaders of eastern Ukraine. “Our country has faced repeated challenges and defended its sovereignty. Today, Russia faces the same challenge again.He declared.
- Mr. Putin wants to draw on last year’s results today and set his military’s objectives for 2023. During a major meeting involving fifteen thousand officers scheduled for Wednesday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will mention “Progress Status of Special Military Operation” In Ukraine.
- Emmanuel Macron maintained his position “Guarantee” to Russia. On Tuesday, the French president confirmed his position “Guarantee” Security to be provided to Russia in the event of peace negotiations at the end of the war in Ukraine.
- New deliveries of French arms to Ukraine. Mr. Macron made the announcement on Tuesday in an interview with TF1 and LCI broadcasts.
- The World Bank announcedtuesday, An additional $610 million must be provided To Ukraine, to allow the country “Addressing the Most Urgent Needs” Health matter. Last week, the company provided $2 billion to support the Ukrainian private sector and finance preparations for reconstruction.
