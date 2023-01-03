US Airways ground worker, ‘inserted into engine’ killed, says NTSB – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

An American Airlines employee was killed Saturday after he “stepped into the engine” of a parked plane at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

According to WSFA-TVThe Envoy/American Eagle Embraer 170-200 LR was stopped at a gate with the parking brake set and, according to the NTSB, a ground worker was somehow pulled into one of the plane’s engines.

KRLD Radio reported The ground attendant was a baggage handler, though the airline has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident or identify the employee.

Wade Davis, CEO of the airport he said in a statement Sunday They were “saddened to hear of the tragic loss of an AA/Piedmont Airlines team member” and that “our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

More details about the crash are not yet available and the NTSB said a preliminary crash report is expected within the next two to three weeks.

Flight 3408 was scheduled to depart Montgomery for DFW at approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday. The airport ceased operations after the accident but resumed service around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

Investigations by the FAA and NTSB are ongoing.