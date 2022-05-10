US and European allies blame Russia for cyber attack on satellite provider as Ukraine invasion begins

Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday Also offered more details on how the US government is trying to help Kyiv fend off a barrage of suspected Russian hacking operations.

The department said USAID contractors are “providing practical support” for Ukrainian government agencies and critical infrastructure to identify malware and reboot systems. Meanwhile, the FBI has been briefing Ukrainian officials about hacking by Russian intelligence services and receiving evidence about cyber threats for the FBI to investigate, according to the State Department.

CNN has requested comment from the Russian Embassy in Washington.

The European Council said in a statement that the cyber attack was “another example of the continuing pattern of Russia’s irresponsible behavior in cyberspace, which also formed an integral part of its unlawful and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.”