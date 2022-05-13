US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine

The call lasted about an hour at the request of Austin, who used the first call between the two in 84 days to urge Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement an “immediate ceasefire,” according to a brief reading of the call. The two last spoke on February 18, a week before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

It ends a long period during which top Russian military leaders repeatedly refused to talk to their American counterparts.

On March 24, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley “have sought and are still seeking” phone calls with Shoigu and Russian General Valery Gerasimov, but the Russians “have so far refused to participate.”

After the call between Austin and Shoigu, Milley is also expected to reach out to his Russian counterpart to see if a call can be scheduled, a defense official told CNN, but no conversation is currently on schedule.