“US is very clear with Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons”

Washington urges Moscow to end nuclear threats

The US has asked Russia to end its talks over the nuclear threat in the Ukraine conflict.

“We have been very clear with the Russians, publicly and privately, to stop talking about nuclear weapons.”US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in an interview with CBS News on Sunday. “It is very important that Moscow listens to us and knows that the consequences will be dire. And we have been very clear about this.Secretary of State insisted. “Any use of nuclear weapons will have catastrophic consequences for the country that uses them, of course, but for many others. »

Earlier, the White House National Security Adviser had already warned of the consequences “catastrophe” If Moscow uses nuclear weapons. “We have the ability to speak directly at the highest level [aux Russes]Tell them clearly what our message is and listen to theirs”And Jake Sullivan said on NBC.

“It’s happened more often in recent months, it’s even happened in recent days”Without specifying the nature of communication channels used, he said “To protect them. »

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin said he was ready to use a nuclear bomb. “Everything Means” In his arsenal against the West, he accused him of wanting “destroy” Russia. “It’s not a fool’s errand.”He had also promised the Russian president.

Russian military doctrine calls for the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield to force the enemy to retreat. But Russian military doctrine also leaves Moscow with the option of resorting to nuclear strikes if territory it considers its own is attacked, which could soon happen in Ukrainian regions where annexation votes are being held starting Friday.