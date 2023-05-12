US officials said the Ukrainian attack could pave the way for diplomacy with Russia

Ukraine’s planned counterattack against Russia has clouded talk of a possible negotiated settlement to the conflict, but some US and European officials say the next phase of the war could create momentum for diplomacy.

It’s unclear how officials will determine success in the counterattack, which could last several months, or how its outcome might affect their approach. Opinions vary widely among military strategists about whether Ukraine is likely to regain its territory after more than a year of war.

For now, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no signs of wanting to make concessions or engage in meaningful dialogue.

And US officials remain wary of any calls for an immediate ceasefire or peace talks, especially from China. Beijing continues to try to play peacemaker, despite its apparent strategic alliance with Russia. Foreign Minister Chen Gang traveled across Europe this week to try to sell the idea that China could sponsor the negotiations.