US Open First Round Live Updates, Leaderboard: Brooks Koepka Again Fishes Big Game at Pinehurst

The 124th US Open will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
From the jump, the field will be haunted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is on a warmer not seen since Tiger Woods’ heyday. Schaeffler hits the afternoon wave (1:24 p.m. ET to be exact) with Rory McIlroy and Xander Scheufele. By then, they will have a good idea of how hard it is to play on the field.
It plays hard, with many more players above level than below.
Brooks Koepka, who has won this tournament twice, is early gunning for third place. Woods, on the other hand, struggles early. It may be difficult for him to qualify, something he also failed to do at the PGA Championship last month.
Brooks has company
Ludwig Aberg and Frenchman Mathieu Pavon joined Koepka at 3 under. There are not many birds there, but there are a few.
The tiger makes a mistake
Another mistake in the tiger’s approach leads to another ghost. He drove the ball down lane No. 2, only to need four shots to get down from 187 yards. After a great start, his tour began to decline.
Brooks… again
There was a traffic jam at 2 under, and then Brooks Koepka did Brooks Koepka stuff — in this case, draining a 30-footer for birdie — to get to 3 under 10.
The day started with Scottie Scheffler as the favorite. Who will you take now?
Another (not so good) one for the tiger
Two three-pointers in three-hole range now have the Tiger at +2. He had a look at the birdie on No. 1 (his 10th), but left it 10 feet short. Yes, 10 feet is short. He missed it because of a bogey, his third in four holes.
The first ninth update
When players start playing their roles, this is where we are:
– Only 14 of the 78 players in the tournament are below par; 47 above average
– Brooks Koepka appears to have been called upon early, something we’ve seen before.
– Tiger Woods has his putter that works. His problem on the last few holes was getting the green in regulation and giving himself good birdie opportunities.
– It will never happen to Phil Mickelson again. He was already over five after just seven holes.
– Par is a good score.
Consecutive bogey of the tiger
Facing a 57-foot birdie, Tiger ran nine feet next to the hole. He burned the edge of his par putt and that’s back-to-back bogeys to move him to within one point through eight holes.
Here comes Brooks
Brooks Koepka loves the majors. Heard that before? He is now at the top of the leaderboard thanks to a birdie at No. 7. He and Logan McAllister are in second place.
The tiger gives one back
A rough drive, a punch, and a less-than-stellar shot to 19 feet led to Tiger Woods’ bogey at 16. (Although he didn’t miss the hit by much.)
Logam at the top
Well, we’ve upset Aberg, because he’s upset about getting back to 1-under where… We have a 15-point tie for the first time!
This includes: Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and a qualifier named Sergio Garcia.
Remember Ludwig Aberg
Probably not, this US Open is only the third major tournament of his career, but you may remember that the 24-year-old Swede finished second, behind only Scottie Scheffler, at the Masters in April.
Well, after failing to qualify for the PGA Championship last month, he got off to an early start with a 2-under round to put himself at the top of the leaderboard.
Yes, it’s very early in his career, but he has the potential to win a major title.
Tiger has the bat working early
After splashing his approach to the bunker on 12, Tiger Woods was able to get up and down from about 10 feet to save par.
Then on 13, after a perfect drive, he birdied close to the green, then chipped back in to give himself an 8-foot putt for par and… drained it again.
About those vegetables
When we say a “turtleback” green, this is what we’re referring to… a shot that looks solid toward the green, only to be on the wrong side of the marsh… and heading downhill.
It’s early but…
With 41 players in the field, we have eight players under par (including Tiger Woods, who bogeyed his second player), another 16 at par and 18 over par, including Phil Mickelson, who bogeyed the first.
