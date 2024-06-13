US Open First Round Live Updates, Leaderboard: Brooks Koepka Again Fishes Big Game at Pinehurst

The 124th US Open will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

From the jump, the field will be haunted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is on a warmer not seen since Tiger Woods’ heyday. Schaeffler hits the afternoon wave (1:24 p.m. ET to be exact) with Rory McIlroy and Xander Scheufele. By then, they will have a good idea of ​​how hard it is to play on the field.

It plays hard, with many more players above level than below.

Brooks Koepka, who has won this tournament twice, is early gunning for third place. Woods, on the other hand, struggles early. It may be difficult for him to qualify, something he also failed to do at the PGA Championship last month.

