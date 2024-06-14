US Open second round live updates, leaderboard: Xander Schauffele makes early move as Scottie Scheffler struggles

It’s a story as old as a fourth-grader, one that one golf fan knows all too well: Rory McIlroy and the search for the elusive Major 5. It is in its 10th edition, dating back to 2015. After winning the 2014 Open and PGA Championships, McIlroy targeted a career Grand Slam and a fifth major victory at Augusta.

Nearly a decade later, he’s still looking for both… and that will be the narrative today as he begins the second round of the US Open with a share of the lead. He and Patrick Cantlay both shot 5-under 65 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead over Ludwig Aberg.

McIlroy cruised into the morning flurry, but dropped two shots after a very slow first nine before getting one back after a spin. Xander Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship last month, carded five birdies in a nine-hole stretch around the turn as well, getting right back into contention.

Cantlay will go on a flurry of the afternoon, as he will attempt to maintain his lead up the pitch. Tiger Woods is in the late wave as well, although he will need a strong day to make the cut after a tough opening start. The top 60 and leagues will make it to the weekend.

Oh, and Sepp Straka hit his first hole of the week at Pinehurst on Friday morning.

