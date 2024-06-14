US Open second round live updates, leaderboard: Xander Schauffele makes early move as Scottie Scheffler struggles

It’s a story as old as a fourth-grader, one that one golf fan knows all too well: Rory McIlroy and the search for the elusive Major 5. It is in its 10th edition, dating back to 2015. After winning the 2014 Open and PGA Championships, McIlroy targeted a career Grand Slam and a fifth major victory at Augusta.
Nearly a decade later, he’s still looking for both… and that will be the narrative today as he begins the second round of the US Open with a share of the lead. He and Patrick Cantlay both shot 5-under 65 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead over Ludwig Aberg.
McIlroy cruised into the morning flurry, but dropped two shots after a very slow first nine before getting one back after a spin. Xander Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship last month, carded five birdies in a nine-hole stretch around the turn as well, getting right back into contention.
Cantlay will go on a flurry of the afternoon, as he will attempt to maintain his lead up the pitch. Tiger Woods is in the late wave as well, although he will need a strong day to make the cut after a tough opening start. The top 60 and leagues will make it to the weekend.
Oh, and Sepp Straka hit his first hole of the week at Pinehurst on Friday morning.
We’ve covered all the procedures here.
If you’re looking for tee times, you’ll find them here.
If you’re looking for how to watch, we’ve got that too.
If you want to check the leaderboard, click here.
If you want some help following the procedure, do the following:
He lives20 updates
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
What happened so far…
Since most of the early wave turns there, here’s what we got:
– Xander Schauffele bounced back from two bogeys to open his round and move closer to the top of the leaderboard thanks to five birdies. He’s got a ride today so far.
– Rory McIlroy is hanging tight. After dropping a few putts, he got to 4 under, with just one putt.
-Scotty Scheffler still looks weird. He earned 2 overs from his tour and 3 overs from the tournament.
-In general, the course is played a little easier in the second round than in the first round. The big question: How will it play out when the afternoon wave, featuring captain Patrick Cantlay, hits the course?
– The current line (top 60 and ties) will be +3, which means that Tiger Woods (+4), Adam Scott (+4), Dustin Johnson (+4) and others have some work to do. This also means that Scottie Scheffler (+3) cannot afford to lose any more shots.
-
Here comes Xander
The PGA champion got off to a slow start, shooting an even-par 70 yesterday, then bogeyed his first two holes on Friday. Since that second bogey, he’s carded five-five! — Birdies to move to 3 under, just two shots back from the lead.
-
The golf gods make peace with Seb
Remember when Sepp Straka pinned it, then ended up with a triple bogey a few hours ago? Well, Straka got saved:
-
Welcome to the conversation Thomas Detri
As everyone looks to salvage a par around Pinehurst No. 2, Germany’s Thomas Detri compiles today’s round so far – 3 under through four holes. amazing.
After a Round 1 69, Detri moved to 4 under in the championship and tied for second, just behind Patrick Cantlay, who will start later this afternoon.
-
McIlroy’s routine level?
Rory McIlroy had a 39-footer for birdie on the par-3 17th…and immediately rolled it off the green. How did he react? Good …
-
Birdie to Bryson
Bryson DeChambeau had birdie opportunities early in his round, but couldn’t capitalize on them until he drained a 25-foot putt on the sixth. That’s almost like stealing one.
DeChambeau brought it back to 3 under. Maybe he’d be happy to stay there for the rest of the day.
-
Starring Scottie Scheffler so far in one clip
The world No. 1 had to salvage a tie for 15th place. And …
Schaeffler is now at +2 in the tournament
-
McIlroy gives another back
That’s two bogeys now for McIlroy on his first six holes after a par-4 on the 15th.
The course is challenging, but not impossible – there are more than a dozen sub-par rounds. McIlroy has hit all the fairways. The crucial thing for every player: approach. One good hit and you’re good to go. Miss her and you are in trouble.
-
Golf can be a tough game
So Sepp Straka shot a dart on the third green, hit the flagstick and…it ended up being a three-pointer.
-
McIlroy and DeChambeau return the favor
Patrick Cantlay, perhaps still sitting on the couch at his rental, regained the lead after a bogey on the 11th (his second hole) by Rory McIlroy.
On the other side of the course, Bryson DeChambeau bogeyed No. 2 to slide to 2 under.
Pinehurst No. 2 plays very hard at first. The leaders were probably in fifth place after the first round. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the advanced score is worse than the one come Friday night.
-
A special group misses the opportunity
There are only two par 5s at Pinehurst No. 2. No. 10 happens to be one of them. This is where Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Schaeffler started their round and none of them were able to capitalize. McIlroy and Scheffler closed the gap, while Schauffele made bogey.
-
Round 1 ideas
As the players take the field, here are some thoughts after yesterday’s first round:
– Rory McIlroy played well in the first round of a major tournament. Big deal for him and his quest to win Major No. 5.
– Bryson DeChambeau (-3) continues to be the flag bearer for LIV Golf.
-Brooks Koepka wasn’t happy with his even round (understandable). He is also not a fan of the media.
-No one cares much about Phil Mickelson anymore. Did you know it’s +9?
– Ludvig Aberg (-4) is now in the conversation for the best player to never win a major… and this is only his third major. Co-leader Patrick Cantlay is also part of that discussion.
– Tiger Woods (+4) has some work to do.
-
Will Pinehurst (and the USGA) respond?
The second round is underway and there is already this…
The USGA doesn’t like anyone to back down in this tournament, and a pair of 5-unders from yesterday may have caught their eye when setting up the course last night. Or it could just be the green turtle.
Whatever, it’s worth noting that when asked yesterday about the winning score, Brooks Koepka put it at 4 under. You can do the math on that.
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
How Trevor Lawrence’s Contract Affects a Possible Brock Purdy Extension – NBC Sports Bay Area and California
US Open First Round Live Updates, Leaderboard: Brooks Koepka Again Fishes Big Game at Pinehurst
2024 NBA Finals: The elephant in the room – Luka Doncic’s defense isn’t good enough for the Mavs to win the title