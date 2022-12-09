US pledges new aid to “enhance” Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defenses

The IOC is considering the return of Russians and Belarusians to the Games in Asia

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering the gradual reintegration of Russian and Belarusian athletes into international games that could begin in Asia, he announced on Friday without setting a deadline.

For now, these are the only ways discussed in 11e The Olympic Summit, held in Lausanne in the morning, brought together IOC members and representatives of international federations, athletes and national or continental Olympic committees.

The IOC already said on Wednesday “Explore the Ways” But the Olympic Council of Asia, OCA, took further action on Friday by proposing to reinstate Russians and Belarusians, who have been banned since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. “Facilitate their participation” For organized matches “under his authority”According to Olympic Summit Final Report.

Since late February, the Olympic organization has been insisting that there will be no expulsion of athletes. “punishment”As they were not directly responsible for the invasion, but A “Protection Action” Competitions and their own security, take “Heavy Heart” And contrary to the universal values ​​of sport.

However, according to the OCA, “On the Asian continent”The conflict in Ukraine is less mobilizing than in Europe, “The reasons for these security measures no longer exist”. The IOC hasn’t decided anything yet, but representatives from several international confederations have “Congratulations” OCA’s proposal, considering that “No more one size fits all”.