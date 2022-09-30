US prepares to announce new Russian sanctions over Ukraine’s annexation

President Joe Biden speaks during the state’s first Democratic dinner in Dover, Delaware.

A White House official told NBC News that the Biden administration is expected to announce on Friday new economic sanctions against Russia in response to its disputed annexation of four regions in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier Friday, “There are four new regions of Russia,” referring to Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions.

Putin referred to the vote of the residents of those regions occupied by Russia in the referendum, which he said he agreed to become parts of Russia. These votes are widely viewed by Western officials as fraudulent and illegitimate.

“The results are known and known,” he said.

Earlier this week, the White House said the United States would never acknowledge the results of the “mock referendum” and would continue to provide Ukraine with military and humanitarian support.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration They announced $1.1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine.

The upcoming aid package, the 22nd installment of this kind, brings the US commitment of more than $16.2 billion since then Russian invasion in late February.