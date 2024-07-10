US to deploy long-range weapons in Germany – DW – 10/07/2024

“Germany is ready” to take on an increased leadership role, Olaf Scholz said. The German chancellor added that his country bears a “special responsibility” as the largest NATO member in Europe.

“I will fully live up to this responsibility,” Schultz said.

I spoke to delegates who attended EU Defence Night, and it was clear that they had high expectations of Germany as a stabilising force in the defence alliance.

They’re not the only ones with expectations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began a bilateral meeting with Olaf Scholz by saying: “Thank you, Olaf, for the air defense.”

Germany has supplied Ukraine with a third Patriot air defense system and has been making intensive efforts to assemble more of the system within NATO.

Scholz meets Zelensky on the sidelines of NATO summit Photo: Kai Nietfeld/dpa/Piktor Alliance

Schultz seemed more hesitant when asked if he would be willing to help Zelensky with his latest request.

Zelensky wants more fighter jets and permission to attack deep into Russian territory.

Schultz would rather discuss publicly what has now been accomplished — the $50 billion loan based on frozen Russian assets and the new air defense package.

Scholz has repeatedly promised the Germans that they will not be drawn into the conflict. NATO support operations in Ukraine can no longer be called a “mission” after the German veto.

There were concerns in Berlin that this might appear to amount to active NATO intervention in the conflict.

So it is fair to say that Germany is ready to take More leadership role Also being very careful about the situation in Ukraine.

DW’s political editor Michaela Kuffner accompanies the German delegation to the NATO summit in Washington.