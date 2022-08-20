US Treasury official warns that Russia is trying to bypass Western sanctions through Turkey

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Ademo speaks during a joint press conference with European Union Commissioner McGuinness (not pictured) in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Joanna Giron/Paul/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wali Adeemo told Turkey’s Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Ilyas that Russian entities and individuals were trying to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury said.

The two also discussed, in a phone call, ongoing efforts to implement and enforce sanctions against Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey’s Finance Ministry, in its own statement to the call, said Ilyas emphasized Turkey’s deep economic and political ties with both Russia and Ukraine, but also assured Adeemo that Ankara would not allow any violation of sanctions.

“Ilitas confirmed that Turkey’s position has not changed with regard to the current operations and sanctions, but it will not allow the sanctions to be breached by any institution or person,” the ministry said.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

(Reporting by Rami Ayoub and Ace Toksabay) Editing by Daniel Wallis and Gareth Jones

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.