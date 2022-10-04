October 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

USA Curling says CEO Jeff Plush has prioritized athlete safety as NWSL president

USA Curling says CEO Jeff Plush has prioritized athlete safety as NWSL president

Joy Love October 5, 2022 2 min read

Eagan, Minnesota — USA Curling CEO Jeff Blush “acted in accordance with prioritizing athlete safety” during his tenure as captain of the Women’s National Football League, as an investigation uncovered years of systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct.

The Curling Council met Monday after a report on the independent investigation into abuses in women’s soccer.

The football investigation found that Plush, who was an NFL commissioner from 2014 to 2017, was aware of allegations of sexual harassment and coercion against Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley, but did nothing to prevent Riley from continuing to coach in the league. Former acting US Attorney Sally Yates, who led the soccer investigation, said Plush did not respond to requests for an interview.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bobby Wagner: The protester was blocked by the Los Angeles Rams midfielder as he ran down the field

October 4, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Velez snatches playoff berth with victory over Astros

October 4, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Family and friends remember the man who died after falling from an elevator at Acresor Stadium – WPXI

October 4, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Frasier’ sequel starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up Series at Paramount+ – Deadline

October 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Atlas V rocket launches two communications satellites into orbit

October 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

USA Curling says CEO Jeff Plush has prioritized athlete safety as NWSL president

October 5, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

iPhone 14 Pro vs. 13 Pro cameras: Yes, there is a difference

October 5, 2022 Len Houle