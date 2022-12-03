USA OUT OF THE WORLD CUP FINALS: Live updates as USMNT is eliminated by the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

The United States men’s national team was eliminated by the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. First half goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind were led by Greg Berhalter’s side as the Americans left Qatar with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands after a respectable group stage campaign. The Netherlands will face the winners from Argentina and Australia in the quarter-finals on Friday.

This was a game that showed how much the USMNT needed to grow as they were exposed to Dutch counters. This was a US team that had not conceded a goal in open play during the group stage prior to Saturday. Denzel Dumfries dominated the wing with two assists and a goal to his name.

The Americans exited without Josh Sargent, who did not dress due to an ankle injury and missed his presence with a lack of movement and space on offense. From excessive passing speed to not keeping track of the Dutch counters, the United States calmed down to play the game set up by Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal.

In the first goal for the Netherlands national team, Coady Gakpo made space for Depay to run past the USA midfield to finish off a chance created by Dumfries. Again before half-time, defender Sergino Dest was caught flat-footed for Blind to finish at full-back to the full-back goal that drove home the Dutch style of play. Changes came in the first half when Gio Reina came on for Jesus Ferreira but it wasn’t enough to get back into the game. Haji Wright pulled one back from a Dutch collapse before Dumfries capped off their excellent game with an 81st-minute goal to put things out of sight.

