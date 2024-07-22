USA vs. Germany: How to watch USA men’s basketball final before Olympics today

This year marks LeBron James’ fourth Olympic appearance with the U.S. team. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team’s warm-ups are almost over, and today is their final exhibition game before heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics. They’ll kick off their campaign against Germany in a game at the O2 Arena in London on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Team USA boasts an impressive lineup of talent including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo, but Germany is a formidable opponent, having won gold at last year’s FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, while the U.S. missed out and finished fourth. The German roster features several NBA stars, including Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schröder, New Orleans Pelicans guard Daniel Theis and brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, who play together for the Orlando Magic.

How to Watch USA Basketball: USA vs Germany:

date: Monday, July 22

time: 3pm ET/12pm PT

where: O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom

TV channel: fox

flow: Fox Sports, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, Hulu app with live TV

When is the USA vs Germany match?

The basketball game between Team USA and Team Germany will be held on Monday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is broadcasting the USA vs Germany match?

The USA vs Germany match will be broadcast on Fox.

How to watch USA vs Germany without cable:

Fox is available to stream live on Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu with Live TV. If your cable provider offers Fox, that will also allow you to access viewing via the Fox Sports app.

Who will play for Team USA 2024?

The United States men’s national team is coached by Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Members of the United States men’s national basketball team that will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics are Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Derrick White (Boston Celtics), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

When will the US team play the next match?

The match against Germany is the USA’s final exhibition match before the Olympics. During the group stage of the Olympics in Paris, their match schedule is as follows:

July 28 – USA vs Serbia

July 31 – USA vs. South Sudan

August 3 – USA vs Puerto Rico

More ways to watch Fox: