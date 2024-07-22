July 23, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

USA vs. Germany: How to watch USA men’s basketball final before Olympics today

USA vs. Germany: How to watch USA men’s basketball final before Olympics today

Joy Love July 22, 2024 2 min read

This year marks LeBron James’ fourth Olympic appearance with the U.S. team. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The U.S. men’s national basketball team’s warm-ups are almost over, and today is their final exhibition game before heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics. They’ll kick off their campaign against Germany in a game at the O2 Arena in London on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Team USA boasts an impressive lineup of talent including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo, but Germany is a formidable opponent, having won gold at last year’s FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, while the U.S. missed out and finished fourth. The German roster features several NBA stars, including Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schröder, New Orleans Pelicans guard Daniel Theis and brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, who play together for the Orlando Magic.

date: Monday, July 22

time: 3pm ET/12pm PT

where: O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom

TV channel: fox

flow: Fox Sports, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, Hulu app with live TV

The basketball game between Team USA and Team Germany will be held on Monday, July 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

The USA vs Germany match will be broadcast on Fox.

Fox is available to stream live on Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu with Live TV. If your cable provider offers Fox, that will also allow you to access viewing via the Fox Sports app.

See also  Carlos Correa agrees to a $315 million deal with the New York Mets after a failed contract with the San Francisco Giants

The United States men’s national team is coached by Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Members of the United States men’s national basketball team that will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics are Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Derrick White (Boston Celtics), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

The match against Germany is the USA’s final exhibition match before the Olympics. During the group stage of the Olympics in Paris, their match schedule is as follows:

July 28 – USA vs Serbia

July 31 – USA vs. South Sudan

August 3 – USA vs Puerto Rico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy connect instantly in first practice of training camp
2 min read

Patrick Mahomes, Xavier Worthy connect instantly in first practice of training camp

July 22, 2024 Joy Love
2024 Open Golf Championship Live: Player standings and results as Billy Horschel leads the standings ahead of Round 4
6 min read

2024 Open Golf Championship Live: Player standings and results as Billy Horschel leads the standings ahead of Round 4

July 21, 2024 Joy Love
British Open third round table, live updates: Shane Lowry, Daniel Brown, Billy Horshill lead Saturday at Royal Troon
6 min read

British Open third round table, live updates: Shane Lowry, Daniel Brown, Billy Horshill lead Saturday at Royal Troon

July 20, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

Remake of the movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer” starring: Camila Mendes, Madeline Cline
2 min read

Remake of the movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer” starring: Camila Mendes, Madeline Cline

July 22, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Watch the Moon meet Saturn, watch shooting stars and discover the Northern Crown this week.
5 min read

Watch the Moon meet Saturn, watch shooting stars and discover the Northern Crown this week.

July 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley
USA vs. Germany: How to watch USA men’s basketball final before Olympics today
2 min read

USA vs. Germany: How to watch USA men’s basketball final before Olympics today

July 22, 2024 Joy Love
New leaks about the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones
2 min read

New leaks about the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL phones

July 22, 2024 Len Houle