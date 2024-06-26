Useful information. Roadblocks, Paita schools closed “until further notice”, SIC warns of rent scam

Driving in the morning in New Caledonia means wondering if there will be obstacles on the road. At the same time, we should follow the waltz of open or closed schools, depending on the situation. An air bridge continues between Magenta Aerodrome and Tonduta International Airport. SIC alerts its tenants. NC la 1ère reviews practical information for Wednesday June 26.

Be careful on the road. Between the Magenta aerodrome and the Tonduta airport, the air bridge is still in place. At the end of the morning, Païta reports that its schools are closed. South of Mont-Torre, the Plum School Board plans to reopen this morning. SIC initiates a fraud alert… NC la 1Time Lists practical information for this Wednesday, June 26.



Here is the practical information to follow.

In Mont-Torre, on the morning of June 25, 2024, the VDE exit was closed by the gendarmerie near Conception and Robinson.

•

©LD



At around 7am this Wednesday, the barricades were scattered along the VDE’s coastal route between the roundabout exiting the La Concepcion service station and Tina. Traffic was partially diverted to the shoulder. Gendarmes closed access to Conception / Robinson from the VDE.

On the morning of June 25, 2024 at RT1 near the commune of Neboi, Boya.

•

© NC 1st



This Tuesday morning, from Kone to Noumea, you can travel on RT1, passing several filter barriers. Be careful, between Boa and Borail, there are big trees on the road.

On the road to Sarramea on June 25, 2024, you will have to slalom several kilometers.

•

©Julie Straponi / NC La 1ère



The air bridge between Magenta Aerodrome in Noumea and Tonduta Airport in Paita is being maintained for this Wednesday. Detailed terms and conditions International Airport Facebook Page And Its website.

In Pytha, All schools are closed this Wednesday. After that ? A press release response from City Hall issued late in the morning. “Due to the recent damage and traffic disruptions seen in the city, the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Therefore, we have decided to close all primary and nursery schools in the municipality until further notice,” he said.

In Noumea, The town hall announced the closure of the following schools : Vallee-du-Tir, Nouville, Riviere-Salée, Ducos, Montravel, but also Adrienne-Lomont in Normandy, Guy-Campmoreau in Tuband, Mathilde-Broquet in Portes-de-Fer and Albert-Perot at Magenta Aerodrome.

In Dumbia, All government schools remain closed till this Wednesday.

In Mont-Torre, most schools in the south are closed until further notice (Rizière, Coccinelles, Briqueterie, Vallon-Dore, Dauphins). The exceptional plum school board plans to return to its students starting this Wednesday. Mondorion Public School Sixth, a Saint-Michel school group, has closed its doors.

Caisse des écoles offer canteen and daycare services (morning and evening) in all open establishments.

Students in closed schools are provided with continuity of education by teachers. Parents of students are invited to inquire directly with the management of the institution where their child is studying.

At La Foa and MoindouBusinesses will be closed this Wednesday.

In public middle and high schools

In Southern Province, According to the Vice-Rectorate, the public middle and high schools of Bourail, La Foa, Dumbéa and Païta will be closed this Wednesday. In Nouméa, the colleges of Tuband, Kaméré and Rivière-Salée are also closed.

According to A detailed list is available here, Thursday 27 June The expected return date for students for the public colleges Edmée-Varin in Apogoti, Auteuil, Koutio and Francis-Carco in Bourail.

is a question Monday 1st July La Foa College, Rivière-Salée College (whose students go to Arsapin School), Dick-Ukeiwë High School in Dumbéa and Mont-Dore High School.

Date Monday July 8 Mentioned for Kaméré College.

For security and logistical reasons, the following institutions will be closed until further notice: Dumbéa-sur-mer college, Jean-Fyard college in Katiramona, Gabriel-Païta College in Païta Nord, Louise-Michel College in Païta Sud, Plum College in Mont-Torre, Theo College, DuPont College and Yate College.

recalled the Vice-ChancellorIn the Northern Province, for safety and logistical reasons, all secondary schools (middle and high schools) will be closed for staff and students. As per the procedures planned by the institution, video conferencing is arranged with the employees and continuing education is carried out.

to the islandsThe only public college still closed, La Roche College in Marais, is due to welcome students from Monday July 1.

In Catholic teaching

This Wednesday, DDEC announces the closure of its primary and secondary schools in La Conception au Mont-Dore, Dumbéa, Païta, La Foa and Bourail.

The High Commission announced this on Monday evening : “Due to a significant number of liquor rioters, the exceptional authorization to sell liquor under conditions by liquor dealers was withdrawn at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25.”

A curfew is in effect across New Caledonia. Until July 1, travel is prohibited from 8 pm to 6 am. Carrying and carrying of weapons is prohibited.

The resumption of service to Kone was announced this Wednesday, April 26. Lifou Airport was closed this weekend due to intrusion and damage to the tarmac. Read here.

“Seabreeze” cycles in the Northern Province

Northern Province said sea ​​breeze Departs Koumac at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28 (departure at 6:30 a.m.). Stop at Vavoto, commune of Vo : Summons at 10 am, departure at 11:30 am. Departs Nouméa at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 (departure at 7:30 a.m.). Those interested should contact their respective municipality to register. Transportation is free for passengers and covered by the community. For other queries, Tel. : 87 28 00 or 98 22 01.

The timetables for sea shuttles between Mont-Torre and Noumea for this Wednesday can be consulted on the Facebook pages. From Southern Province, By Tanéo And From Mont-Torre Town Hall. be careful,A strong easterly wind is forecast. The device may be interrupted if weather conditions do not permit navigation.

Tanéo and school transport networks in the Noumea metropolitan area maintain the suspension of their service.

The Raï network, too, has not resumed the circulation of its buses in Busch. They operate in Lifou.

Consultations have been suspended in all hospital departments including oncology for chemotherapy. Each patient will be contacted by phone to reschedule an appointment. Visits have also been suspended.

Counseling for Dialysis Patients

The situation is even more complicated for dialysis centers. Groups remind their patients Good manners to follow, read here.

In a message on his Facebook pageSIC alerts its tenants “An ongoing scam involving a person claiming to collect rent on behalf of SIC from clients’ homes.” The social landlord insists, he “Do not under any circumstances go door to door and collect rent”. Collections only :

At the reception points currently open at the headquarters and agency of that location (Place des Cocotiers, Gallery of Nouméa Center).

During the soon to be established local hotlines.

Remotely using online payment methods (card payment).

“If in doubt, do not hesitate to contact us via our toll free number 050.444 or our customer contact center via email at [email protected]”. Here are more details on the functioning of SIC.

Catch this Wednesday the collection points for household waste that cannot be done on Tuesday: Giozzi, Pins, Pinèdes Horizons, Alamandas, Town hall, Fayard Auteuil, Les Jariots, FSH1, Koutio Secal and along RT1 from Tonghoué pass to Alamandas.

Nouméa Town Hall has announced that the Henri-Daly municipal swimming pool in Rivière-Salée will welcome back the public from this Wednesday. Tables : Monday 11 am to 4 pm and Tuesday to Friday 8 am to 4 pm.

The Annex Town Hall in Plum is exceptionally closed this Wednesday, June 26.