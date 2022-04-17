USFL 2022 season opener, New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions: Live updates, score, TV, broadcast info

Welcome to the first game of the 2022 USFL season. After a 37-year hiatus, a new version of the USFL is underway with a prime-time game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions.

Fans watching this weekend will see Several new adventures In professional football that includes a three-point option after relegation, a new side kick option as well as a completely new overtime format. Fans will also get a chance to cheer on new players who hope to make the most of their opportunity in the USFL.

Two players to watch tonight are New Jersey running quarterback Mike Webber and Birmingham’s Scooby Wright. Webber, a former Ohio State Buckeye, has played for four NFL teams since the Cowboys drafted him in the sixth round in 2019. He enjoyed an outstanding career at Ohio State, sprinting 2,676 yards and 24 touchdowns during his last three seasons at Columbus. Wright played for three NFL teams along with stints in the AAF and XFL. He was the Arizona FC Football Player of the Year in 2014, when he scored 14 sacks, six fouls, 163 tackles and 29 tackles for a loss.

Follow the action with updates, highlights, and analysis on our live blog below. Be sure to check back in after the game for a comprehensive analysis of Saturday’s events.

how to watch

Date: Saturday 16th April

time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

location: Birmingham, Alabama

TV: Fox, NBC

flow: fuboTV (try it free)