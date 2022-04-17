USFL Michigan Panthers vs Houston Gamblers Match Score: Live Updates

NFL: Michigan Panthers (0-0) vs Houston Jumpers (0-0)

when: 12:55 p.m. Sunday (inclement weather delayed kick-off by an hour).

where: Protection Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

TV: NBC – Jack Collinsworth and Jason Jarrett.

Line: Panthers by 3½.

Game notes: The Michigan Panthers are back – or at least their familiar maroon, blue, and gold uniforms are back! The inaugural NFL Champions (in 1983) are part of the league’s restart this weekend, though all 10 games of the season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, as will the rest of the league’s schedule until the four-team playoffs in the summer. (These games will be held in Canton, Ohio.)

Michigan vs Houston Gamblers schedule starts on NBC. Headed by long-time former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, the Panthers have a dose of local celebs on the roster with #1 overall pick Shea Patterson, who captained Michigan for two seasons. Paxton Lynch (Memphis), a former NFL first-round pick, is also on the quarterback. Do you need more locals? The Panthers also have former MSU player Taiwan Jones, former GVSU defensive tackle Kyshonn Tyson and former EMU player Terry Myrick on their roster.

Meanwhile, the punters are led by former MSU offensive lineman Tyler Higby and Saginaw Valley State wide receiver (and Saline assistant coach) Tyler Palka. If you’re looking for star power…well, there’s former Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, who was a pick for the fifth round in the NFL Draft in 2019. He never made it onto the field in a regular season game, but he has plenty of Experience against teams from Michigan. He went 3-3 against Michigan, Michigan State and Western Michigan while starting at Northwestern.

The league began on Saturday evening as the New Jersey Generals fell to their hometown of Birmingham Stallion, 28-24. There are two more games today, with the Philadelphia Stars facing the New Orleans Breakers at 4 p.m. on the USA Network, and the Tampa Bay Bandits facing the Pittsburgh Mullers at 8 p.m. FS1.

The Panthers are having a short turnaround in Week 2, with their game against the Generals coming Friday night at 8pm on the USA Network, while the punters get a slot rush on Saturday against the Stallions at FS1.

