April 18, 2022

USFL Michigan Panthers vs Houston Gamblers Match Score: Live Updates

Joy Love April 17, 2022 3 min read

NFL: Michigan Panthers (0-0) vs Houston Jumpers (0-0)

when: 12:55 p.m. Sunday (inclement weather delayed kick-off by an hour).

where: Protection Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

TV: NBC – Jack Collinsworth and Jason Jarrett.

Line: Panthers by 3½.

Result square

From citrus to the USFL:How Dan Campbell’s cousin helped a local USFL team member get his shot on the big screen

together again:With the return of the USFL, Michigan Panthers graduates relive epic football memories of the ’80s

Look at the new Michigan Panthers costume. The Panthers will return to action in April 2022 as part of the restarted USFL. The franchise won its inaugural USFL title in 1983.

Game notes: The Michigan Panthers are back – or at least their familiar maroon, blue, and gold uniforms are back! The inaugural NFL Champions (in 1983) are part of the league’s restart this weekend, though all 10 games of the season will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, as will the rest of the league’s schedule until the four-team playoffs in the summer. (These games will be held in Canton, Ohio.)

