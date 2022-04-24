USFL – Week 2: Birmingham Stallions record at Houston Jumpers, live updates, and highlights from Saturday night

Week two of the NFL season continues with the Birmingham Stallion set to face the Houston Gamblers in the Saturday Night Cup. The Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals last week 28-24, while the Punters topped the Michigan Panthers 17-12. All of them will look to be the first 2-0 team in the league this season.

In Saturday’s opening game, the Philadelphia Stars came out victorious, leading the Pittsburgh Mullers 30-23.

Quarterback Brian Scott had a hand in all four-star touches, throwing for three and running for fourth. On the flip side, Josh Love threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, the latter being a superb pick by All Star defensive back Channing Stripling.

On Friday night, the New Jersey Generals took their first win of the season, defeating the Michigan Panthers 10-6. All 16 points were scored in the first half and both teams missed on the field goals as they struggled to make things move forward.

Stay tuned with this live blog throughout the weekend as long as the 2022 USFL season continues, and be sure to check out USFL Ranking And season schedule also. We have the latest news on our website USFL page here.

Friday

New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6

Saturday

Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Mullers 23

Birmingham Stallion at the Houston Jumpers

Sunday

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandit, 3 p.m. ET | NBC, fuboTV

How to watch stallions vs gamblers

Date: Saturday 23 April | time: 7 p.m. Eastern time

location: Protection Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prospect: Stallions -3