USFL – Week 2: Birmingham Stallions record at Houston Jumpers, live updates, and highlights from Saturday night

Week two of the NFL season continues with the Birmingham Stallion set to face the Houston Gamblers in the Saturday Night Cup. The Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals last week 28-24, while the Punters topped the Michigan Panthers 17-12. All of them will look to be the first 2-0 team in the league this season.
In Saturday’s opening game, the Philadelphia Stars came out victorious, leading the Pittsburgh Mullers 30-23.
Quarterback Brian Scott had a hand in all four-star touches, throwing for three and running for fourth. On the flip side, Josh Love threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, the latter being a superb pick by All Star defensive back Channing Stripling.
On Friday night, the New Jersey Generals took their first win of the season, defeating the Michigan Panthers 10-6. All 16 points were scored in the first half and both teams missed on the field goals as they struggled to make things move forward.
Friday
New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6
Saturday
Philadelphia Stars 30, Pittsburgh Mullers 23
Birmingham Stallion at the Houston Jumpers
Sunday
New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandit, 3 p.m. ET | NBC, fuboTV
How to watch stallions vs gamblers
Date: Saturday 23 April | time: 7 p.m. Eastern time
location: Protection Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prospect: Stallions -3
