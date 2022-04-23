USFL Week 2: Pittsburgh Mullers vs Philadelphia Stars score, live updates, Saturday game highlights

The second weekend of the NFL season is approaching, and the road continues with two games Saturday afternoon and evening.
In the first competition, the Pittsburgh Mullers face the Philadelphia Stars. The Maulers and Stars dropped their first game of the season, with the Maulers losing 17-3 to the Tampa Bay Bandits and the Stars losing 23-17 to the New Orleans Breakers. Both teams are looking to get back on track with wins this week.
At the Cup of the Night, the Birmingham stallions face the Houston Gamblers. The Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals last week 28-24, while the Punters topped the Michigan Panthers 17-12. All of them will look to be the first 2-0 team in the league this season.
On Friday night, the New Jersey Generals took their first win of the season, defeating the Michigan Panthers 10-6. All 16 points were scored in the first half and both teams missed on the field goals as they struggled to make things move forward.
Stay tuned with this live blog throughout the weekend as long as the 2022 USFL season continues, and be sure to check out USFL Ranking And season schedule also. We have the latest news on our website USFL page here.
Friday
New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6
Saturday
Pittsburgh Mawlers at Philadelphia Stars, 12 p.m. ET | Fox fuboTV
Birmingham Stallion at the Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET | FS1, fuboTV
Sunday
New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandit, 3 p.m. ET | NBC, fuboTV
How to watch the Maulers vs. the stars
Date: Saturday 23 April | time: 12 pm ET
location: Protection Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prospect: Star-6, O/U 36
