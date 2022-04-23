USFL Week 2: Pittsburgh Mullers vs Philadelphia Stars score, live updates, Saturday game highlights

The second weekend of the NFL season is approaching, and the road continues with two games Saturday afternoon and evening.

In the first competition, the Pittsburgh Mullers face the Philadelphia Stars. The Maulers and Stars dropped their first game of the season, with the Maulers losing 17-3 to the Tampa Bay Bandits and the Stars losing 23-17 to the New Orleans Breakers. Both teams are looking to get back on track with wins this week.

At the Cup of the Night, the Birmingham stallions face the Houston Gamblers. The Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals last week 28-24, while the Punters topped the Michigan Panthers 17-12. All of them will look to be the first 2-0 team in the league this season.

On Friday night, the New Jersey Generals took their first win of the season, defeating the Michigan Panthers 10-6. All 16 points were scored in the first half and both teams missed on the field goals as they struggled to make things move forward.

Stay tuned with this live blog throughout the weekend as long as the 2022 USFL season continues, and be sure to check out USFL Ranking And season schedule also. We have the latest news on our website USFL page here.

Friday

New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6

Saturday

Pittsburgh Mawlers at Philadelphia Stars, 12 p.m. ET | Fox fuboTV

Birmingham Stallion at the Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET | FS1, fuboTV

Sunday

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandit, 3 p.m. ET | NBC, fuboTV

How to watch the Maulers vs. the stars

Date: Saturday 23 April | time: 12 pm ET

location: Protection Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prospect: Star-6, O/U 36