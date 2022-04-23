April 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

USFL 2022 season opener, New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions: Live updates, score, TV, broadcast info

USFL Week 2: Pittsburgh Mullers vs Philadelphia Stars score, live updates, Saturday game highlights

Joy Love April 23, 2022 2 min read

The second weekend of the NFL season is approaching, and the road continues with two games Saturday afternoon and evening.

In the first competition, the Pittsburgh Mullers face the Philadelphia Stars. The Maulers and Stars dropped their first game of the season, with the Maulers losing 17-3 to the Tampa Bay Bandits and the Stars losing 23-17 to the New Orleans Breakers. Both teams are looking to get back on track with wins this week.

At the Cup of the Night, the Birmingham stallions face the Houston Gamblers. The Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals last week 28-24, while the Punters topped the Michigan Panthers 17-12. All of them will look to be the first 2-0 team in the league this season.

On Friday night, the New Jersey Generals took their first win of the season, defeating the Michigan Panthers 10-6. All 16 points were scored in the first half and both teams missed on the field goals as they struggled to make things move forward.

Stay tuned with this live blog throughout the weekend as long as the 2022 USFL season continues, and be sure to check out USFL Ranking And season schedule also. We have the latest news on our website USFL page here.

Friday
New Jersey Generals 10, Michigan Panthers 6

Saturday
Pittsburgh Mawlers at Philadelphia Stars, 12 p.m. ET | Fox fuboTV
Birmingham Stallion at the Houston Gamblers, 7 p.m. ET | FS1, fuboTV

Sunday
New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandit, 3 p.m. ET | NBC, fuboTV

How to watch the Maulers vs. the stars

Date: Saturday 23 April | time: 12 pm ET
location: Protection Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prospect: Star-6, O/U 36

See also  Russian gymnast faces disciplinary action for wearing 'Z' on the podium: NPR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Miami Heat player Kyle Lowry leaves with a hamstring injury. 4 mode game in the air

April 23, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

John Calipari is still working on bringing Sheldon Sharp back to Kentucky after a draft ad

April 23, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Charlotte Hornets firefighter coach James Borrego after four seasons

April 22, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Ken Kyung Leaves After Rudy Giuliani On The Masked Singer

April 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

SpaceX astronauts’ entire special mission to return home from the International Space Station after a week-long delay

April 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

USFL Week 2: Pittsburgh Mullers vs Philadelphia Stars score, live updates, Saturday game highlights

April 23, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

GOG now offers period leave for employees

April 23, 2022 Len Houle