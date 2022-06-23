June 23, 2022

Uvalde School District Police Chief has been suspended

Rusty Knowles June 23, 2022 2 min read

The district superintendent announced Wednesday, June 22, that the Uvalde, Texas school district police chief who was responsible for the May 24 shooting death of 19 children and two female teachers has been suspended. , Hal Harrell.

The announcement comes a day after the police response to the assassination of a Texas public safety director came under heavy criticism.“Complete failure”.

read more: Texas shooting: Police wait to intervene, make “wrong decision”, acknowledge officers

“From the beginning of this horrific event, I have maintained that the district will wait until the investigation is over, before the staff makes decisions. (…). Because of the remaining ambiguity and not knowing when I will receive the results of the investigation, I have decided to place Chief Arredonto on executive leave from today.The supervisor said in a statement.

“Life of Agents Before Children”

On Tuesday, Steven McGrath, director of the Texas Department of Public Security, particularly condemned the decision by Pete Aradonto. “Put the lives of agents more than the lives of children”. “We know one thing: there is compelling evidence that law enforcement’s response to the attack on Rob Elementary School has completely failed and is contrary to everything we’ve learned in the last two decades since the Columbine massacre.” In 1999 at Colorado High School, he said.

More than an hour later, the time it took police to enter the classroom and kill the 18-year-old shooter was the subject of harsh criticism since the killing, and Steven McGrath drove the point home during this televised investigation. “Officers had weapons, not children. Officers had bulletproof vests and no children. Officers were trained, not snipers.He still insisted.

See also  A 13-year-old boy was involved in a road accident and nine people were killed
read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers The story of a tragic classic American massacre in Uvalde, Texas

Wolde Mayer announced Tuesday that there will be Rob Elementary School “Demolished”. “No child or teacher can be asked to return to this school.”Said Don McLaughlin.

World with AFP

