Valkyrie of Phantasm Prelude launches for PC May 8 at Reitaisai 19

Aria Zero will sell a an introduction A copy of Valkyrie from Phantasm to PC The developer announced at the 19th annual Hakurei Shrine Grand Festival in Tokyo Big Sight.

Valkyrie of Phantasm Prelude Sold as a download Card At the event, with a digital release planned at a later date.

The Project TohouThis ultra-fast action shooter game will be played on Windows 8, Windows 10 and Windows 11 devices. It will support single player offline, and two players in online battles.

Here is an overview of an introductionvia Official Website:

on Fly freely in the sky, avoid the barrage of bullets that comes your way, cast spells… from Toho Sky Arena Developer Areazero comes a new air battle action game The project includes Project Tohou Characters, which is fully running towards the release of the introductory version. Faster, denser, crazier hail of bullets – please look forward to the girls’ aerial combat. New Girls’ Wings: Valkyrie Arms The “Valkyrie Arms”, brought by someone from outside to Gensokyo, are said to have the ability to multiply the aerial prowess of the wearer, and the deeper their bonds as a partner, the faster and stronger the wearer becomes. Characters The girls wear units called “Valkyrie Arms” that enable them to engage in high-speed battles. A combination of Project Tohou The characters and mechanical units produce the visual concept of the game. Reimu Hakurei

Marisa Keresam

Yomo Konpaku

Patchouli knowledge Advanced game system After the release of Valkyrie from Phantasm For PC At the 19th Annual Grand Hakurei Shrine Festival, the following new items will be implemented through post-launch updates. Extra spells – Additional special spells, Accel Drive spells, Ultimate spells, and more.

