Vallarta Supermarkets choosing hundreds for new shop in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) — Vallarta Supermarkets, just one of the most significant Latino-owned supermarket chains in California, is opening a retailer in Madera and they need staff members.

A significant using the services of occasion took location on Thursday at the Madera County Workforce Heart on Cleveland Avenue.

Vallarta is on the lookout to fill hundreds of people today for whole- and aspect-time positions.

They consist of: administration, buyer service, and cashier positions, between other people.

There is nevertheless time to use.

Vallarta’s upcoming hiring reasonable will be held at the Madera Workforce Assistance Center on Thursday, July 30th, from 9 a.m. until finally 2 p.m.

The new keep will be situated at Place Club Push in the vicinity of Sherman Way.

It really is scheduled to open in September.