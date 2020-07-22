Iron Blade Online

Dive into Weekly Flyers Universe in Canada

Vallarta Supermarkets opening in Madera this tumble

Vallarta Supermarkets opening in Madera this tumble

Rendering of Vallarta Supermarkets in Madera. Photograph contributed.

released on July 21, 2020 – 2:41 PM
Written by The Organization Journal Team

Vallarta Supermarkets is opening in Madera — and they want employees to staff the aisles.

A occupation reasonable will be held Thursday for hundreds of employment when the latino-owned grocery store opens this slide.

On-the-place interviews will be held for administration, client provider, cashiering, bakery, meat, taqueria, make and deli positions.

The career honest will just take area amongst 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Madera County Workforce, 2037 W. Cleveland Ave. in Madera. The new Vallarta situated at 1467 Country Club Dr. will be the initially for the town.

Prev post Retail coalition fashioned to locate choices to one-use plastic luggage
Next post Kerala youth who dropped driver's job during lockdown and joined a supermarket dies in accident his organs donated to 8 men and women

Sophia Harrison

Part time worker

I'm Sophia Harrison working as a part-time staff at the Costco since the past year until I become as an author at the iron blade, hope I can use my experiences with the supermarkets here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top