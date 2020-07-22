Vallarta Supermarkets opening in Madera this tumble

Rendering of Vallarta Supermarkets in Madera. Photograph contributed.

released on July 21, 2020 – 2:41 PM

Written by The Organization Journal Team

Vallarta Supermarkets is opening in Madera — and they want employees to staff the aisles.

A occupation reasonable will be held Thursday for hundreds of employment when the latino-owned grocery store opens this slide.

On-the-place interviews will be held for administration, client provider, cashiering, bakery, meat, taqueria, make and deli positions.

The career honest will just take area amongst 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Madera County Workforce, 2037 W. Cleveland Ave. in Madera. The new Vallarta situated at 1467 Country Club Dr. will be the initially for the town.