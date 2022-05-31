Various facts: Favorable to all drugs … The driver of the vehicle hid a passenger in the trunk

The Mossos d’Esquadra in the Tarragona region has released the results of tests carried out last weekend. This assessment is very unprecedented.
At Camp de Tarragona, they did what you might call the whole house! Five vehicles were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Of the five drivers … four had no proper license in addition to the test of alcohol.
But that was not all, it seemed that all the boxes for the fifth traffic offense had to be ticked. He never had a license, and he tested positive for all the drugs in the test! In addition to the 0.56 mg / l alcohol in the blood, he was positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamines. Jackpot.
But that’s not all: except for the five people in the vehicle, a sixth passenger was found by Moses in the trunk of the car. This is what we call the Grand Slam!
The driver committed the offense for the third time. Of course, he will be produced in court soon. All five of its residents will be summoned.
