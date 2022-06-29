Vehicle quality drops to all-time low in new JD Power scan

Chip shortages and a supply chain crisis do more than just drive up car prices – they also affect quality.

The initial quality study for 2022 cars has been published This week, it found that the quality of the new car was down 11 percent year-over-year, the biggest drop the group has ever recorded.

Electric vehicle manufacturers in particular show a significant drop in quality, with Polestar ranking last. Meanwhile, Tesla ranked seventh from the bottom, The continuation of its poor trend manufacturing.

In this year’s survey, JD Power registered 226 problems for every 100 Tesla cars. Combining all electric vehicles other than Tesla EVs, the survey indicates that 240 problems were reported for every 100 EVs, down slightly from 251 last year as more EV models hit the road.

The survey is based on input from a total of 84,165 approved and rented personal use vehicle owners registered from November 2021 through February. The responses from the surveys provided data on 33 different models and 189 different model vehicles.

Software remains an ongoing problem in the auto industry, with six of the top 10 issues being infotainment. The first problem was one of the biggest features people look for in new cars: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. CarPlay, in particular, is used by half of all consumers who participated in the survey, and fewer than 17 percent of users using Android Auto report problems.

The survey authors found both CarPlay and Android Auto difficult to understand, and users were increasingly having trouble making the connection work. The higher penetration rate of Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto is attributed to an increase in connectivity issues, which jumped from 4.9 issues per 100 vehicles in 2021 to 5.8 in 2022.

Surprisingly, the survey indicates that the manufacturers’ built-in voice recognition features are working as intended, the only category to be improved among all other infotainment features such as a touch screen, Bluetooth connectivity and parking cameras.

In addition to lower quality, the report also lists features manufacturers have cut to control chip shortages: offering fewer vehicles with advanced driver assistance features, heated seats, parking assist units, including just one key, and more. Companies like Chevrolet Coaxial cordless phone chargers and gas-saving auto start features On some last year’s SUV models, Ford Remove some A/C . controls From the back seats of the Explorer SUV.

Among the GM Buick’s initial quality winners for best overall nameplate are; The automaker has also won the most awards, from the Chevy Malibu to the Cadillac Escalade. BMW and Hyundai won the second and third places, respectively.

The pandemic has certainly hurt the industry, but JD Power’s global automotive director, David Amodio, was surprised that the initial quality study was no worse. “Automakers continue to release more and more technologically complex vehicles in an era when there are many shortages of critical components to support them,” Amodeo said in a press release.