Venice Film Festival 2024 Lineup Announced

Update for the latest news.…: The lineup for the 81st Venice Film Festival was revealed this morning from the Historical Archive Library of the Venice Biennale. The list was announced by Venice Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco and Venice Film Festival Artistic Director Alberto Barbera. Scroll down to see the full list of titles, which will be updated as they are revealed.

After being held last year amid a SAG/TA strike, this year’s Venice festival is set to be even more prestigious. A major launchpad for awards season and a major media opportunity for talent, the world’s oldest film festival is set to raise its profile once again with rumors circulating that Todd Phillips’s film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be starring in the film. Joker: Madness in Duo Produced by Warner Bros. Phillips’ first film. joker It wowed everyone at the festival in 2019, winning the Golden Lion award.

There were also rumors that Pablo Larrain’s biopic of Maria Callas might be included in the cast. MariaStarring Angelina Jolie as the legendary singer, Luca Guadagnino could return to the Lido with a film gayBased on the novel by William S. Burrow and starring Daniel Craig. We’ll also hear a thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Wolves Apple has a chance to land a spot as director Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film, next room Starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton. There has also been speculation about a Johnny Depp-directed film. ModiWith Al Pacino.

Tim Burton has already been confirmed. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice The film, which opens out of competition on August 28, is a sequel to Burton’s 1988 supernatural comedy classic and stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci, with Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe. The Horizons and Horizons Extra opening films have also been set. Nonnosant From Valerio Mastandrea and September 5 By Tim Fellbaum, respectively

Peter Weir and Sigourney Weaver have been selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Isabelle Huppert is chairing this year’s jury. The festival runs from August 28 to September 7.

Venice Competition 81

Out of competition

Beetlejuice BeetlejuiceDirected by: Tim Burton

Additional prospects

September 5Directed by: Tim Fellbaum

horizons

NonnosantDirected by: Valerio Mastandrea

Venice Classics

Documentaries about cinema

Miyazaki, the spirit of nature

I will avenge this world with love S. Paradjanov

Jean Pierre Llaud Cinema

From Darkness to Light

Carlo Mazzacurati – A proven cinematic idea

chain reactions

Maroun returns to Beirut

Volonté – L’Uomo dai Mille Volti

Constellacion Portabella