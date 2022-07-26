Verizon is starting to sell Xbox consoles as another example of 5G ‘innovation’

Did you know that Verizon sells gaming consoles? carrier has Stored PlayStation 5 In her online store sometimes, and today Declare a partnership With Microsoft that will see Verizon offer both Xbox Series X and Series S through the All Access monthly financing program.

Both will be available starting July 28, and Verizon is offering deals like 50 percent off an Xbox Elite 2 console to improve the somewhat bizarre idea of ​​buying an Xbox subscription from your phone company.

For Verizon, none of this is weird at all. If you’ll be playing mostly from the couch, the company says its home internet offerings – Fios and 5G Home – are the perfect solution for multiplayer gaming. And if you want to take advantage of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and capture the action on your phone or tablet, Verizon is happy to sell you on 5G mobile data plans and promote their lower latency and faster speeds. Verizon too Sells various accessories and gamepads (including those attached to your phone).

It’s a reasonable move, but Verizon’s press release goes Just a bit further by declaring, “Today’s announcement that we are uniting with Microsoft builds on Verizon’s promise of 5G growth and innovation across multiple platforms, including nationwide mobility and broadband and the most popular consumer offerings.” I’m not sure that enrolling people in a funding program is a requirement for 5G progress.

Lots of retailers sell Xbox All Access, and like many of them, Verizon uses Affirm to handle monthly payments, which start at $24.99 a month for 24 months. There’s really nothing different here, and All Access isn’t combined with your monthly Verizon bill. Maybe that’s a good thing since then Carriers keep finding ways to increase this as it is. Xbox Series X/S consoles will be available online and also at “select” Verizon retail locations on July 28.