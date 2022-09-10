Verstappen leads Leclerc and Perez in final F1 training

Verstappen set the record speed on medium rubber in the opening stages before improving on his soft transition, capping Leclerc by 0.347sec in a tough session with the Ferraris.

in Williamsappendicitis forced Albon to the sidelines and one-time Formula E de Vries champion in his seat for the remainder of the Italian Grand Prix.

De Vries, who drove an Aston Martin in FP1 instead of Sebastian Vettelwent to Monza before his race debut on Sunday with 36 minutes remaining of the hour-long session, and immediately went to 18th on the medium tyres.

The slow start to final practice of the weekend at Monza meant that only six drivers had clocked lap times after the first 10 minutes of running.

red balls Sergio Perez Place the initial benchmark with 1m23.448s on the medium rubber.

He then improved to 1 m 22.611 sec and 1 m 22.148 sec, with Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas It oscillates about two seconds per second after an initial run on the soft rubber.

Verstappen, Perez’s teammate at Red Bull, had to abort his first flying lap on medium tires just 10 minutes into the session when he encountered slow traffic in the shape of a Mercedes. George Russell.

Many drivers will encounter slow-moving traffic in their push laps, with Bottas almost finishing behind Ferrari touring Carlos Sainz To Turn 1 20 minutes in.

Bottas was forced to run across the first scheming after he patted his soft tires flat in an attempt to avoid Perez, with the hosts putting the incident under investigation before opting to call up the Spaniard after FP3.

Sainz’s session had another complication when he was asked to stop shortly after with a fuel system issue, although he was able to get back on track with about half an hour remaining.

After Russell blocked the attack’s first lap, Verstappen fired 1m 21.872sec on the middle tires in just under 20 minutes into the session as Ferrari advanced to Leclerc for second in the same complex.

Verstappen’s position remained intact as Sainz advanced to second on soft rubber with 15 minutes remaining before the Red Bull driver produced 1m21.252s in his qualifying simulator on the red-walled tyre.

This would be the best lap of the weekend so far before qualifying, with Leclerc finishing second from Perez.

Leclerc locked out on his first flight lap on soft tires towards the end of FP3, and took out the best of the pool on his second try.

Sainz finished the fourth session before Alps From Fernando Alonso and McLaren Lando Norris.

Russell was the fastest in mercedes Drivers ranked seventh in the Yuki Tsunoda In the AlphaTauri and the Alps Esteban Oconwho joins the list of nine who face net penalties for Sunday’s race.

Lewis Hamilton Finished the top ten in sister Mercedes ahead of Alfa Romeo Zhou GuanyuAnd the Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) and the Williams duo Nicholas Latifi Woody Fries.

De Vries improved to 1m22.869s, although he suffered an off-track moment as he knocked out the first Lesmo with nearly a half hour of the session still going.

McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Headed by Bottas, Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, Haas duo Kevin Magnussen And the Mick Schumacher – who was in his garage until the last ten minutes because of a clutch problem – and Lance’s Outing In the second Aston.