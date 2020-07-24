Vicious hammer attack leaves Chelsea supermarket supervisor with really serious head harm

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) — The victim of a brutal attack in Chelsea recounts the harrowing times when a homeless man grabbed a hammer and bashed him in the head.

A person vicious swing of a hammer carved a deep gash in Ramon Acevedo’s head.

For nearly fifty percent a century, the 64-calendar year-old supermarket supervisor has labored for Gristedes.

On Thursday morning, as Acevedo opened the store at 25th Avenue and 9th Avenue in Chelsea, he observed a person he understood all too properly, seemingly ready for him.

“He was just standing there wanting difficult, so which is what I claimed, I stated enable me just consider a picture of this male, this man appears like he is prepared to do a thing, and he was,” Acevedo reported.

Law enforcement are now examining surveillance video clip demonstrating how, with no provocation, the man picked up a hammer and attacked.

Acevedo states the male is a normal difficulty at his keep and he’s been arrested a variety of situations, such as for assaulting a cashier.

By way of the pandemic, men and women like Acevedo have carried the town on their backs.

He is labored 6 days a week to preserve New Yorkers stocked. Undoubtedly he failed to deserve this.

“You know, I you should not hope to go to do the job and appear across this form of a problem,” Acevedo stated. “Primarily when I have alerted the authorities. I should really be equipped to go to operate and do what I’m asked to do, and be safe.”

Acevedo claims New York Town in 2020 reminds him of the ’70s and ’80s, which he lived through. He intends to dwell as a result of this also.

Simply because the suspect has been arrested at the very least twice here in advance of, law enforcement know who he is and they are wanting for him Thursday night time.

All Acevedo needs is to come back to work.

