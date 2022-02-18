Victoria’s Secret’s newest model, Sofia Girau, a Latino woman with Down syndrome: ‘A dream come true’

Sophia Girau is making history in the modeling world. The 25-year-old from Puerto Rico is one of Victoria’s Secret’s newest models – the first in the company’s history to suffer from Down syndrome.

Jirau announced her new role on Instagram this week, writing in Spanish that it’s “a dream come true.” Jirau is a model of the brand’s Love Cloud collection.

“There are no limits,” she wrote, adding her favorite phrases and her life motto, “Alavett!” i.e. “I love her!”

The Love Cloud campaign was designed by 18 women who challenge the traditional images Victoria’s Secret and other brands have traditionally incorporated into their ads. Besides Girau, their campaign also includes Myriam Blanco, who is paraplegic, Sylvia Kwon, who is pregnant, and Cielo Miles, a Nez Perse-Wild Land firefighter.

Jirau made her modeling debut in 2019 and also modeled for New York Fashion Week in February 2020, saying on her website that she is proud to be one of the few models with Down syndrome so they can take part in the event.

It also launched a global campaign to raise awareness of Down syndrome. The campaign called The limits of sinor Unlimited, is an attempt to show how Jirao and others with Down syndrome are able to achieve their goals despite any daily challenges they may face, including issues such as a lack of available jobs, independent housing, and a more inclusive education system.

“For me, the most important thing in making my dreams come true is to show people all over the world that there are no boundaries and to inspire them to pursue their own dreams,” she says on her website. “That’s why I always say ‘no limits in and out’ to motivate people to break through the limitations they impose on themselves.”

Victoria’s Secret First announced From their new collection for Valentine’s Day, with Raul Martinez, Creative Director, saying it represented a “key moment in the brand’s revolution.”

“From the wonderful cast bringing the set to life, to the amazing inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard that we are creating,” Martinez said.

