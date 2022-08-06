Video: Comparing Smash Bros. Ultimate VS MultiVersus from Digital Foundry

participation in Nintendo Live on me

There were a lot of brawlers “inspired” by Super Smash Bros. Game Ultimatethe most recent of which is the title of Warner Bros. MultiVersus – Featuring iconic heroes and cartoon characters such as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry.

The tech experts at Digital Foundry couldn’t resist and decided to do a video comparison to see how this new game stands up to Masahiro Sakurai’s masterpiece. She’s already got a massive uphill battle on her hands considering how accurate Smash Bros. is. Over the years, but can she really compete?

Digital Foundry notes how combat naturally borrows a lot of ideas from Smash Bros.’ set of moves, but the mechanics and flow of combat isn’t “quite tight” like Smash Bros. It also appears to be missing the on-screen visual cues and sounds that may have been overlooked. Across the board – the game runs at 60fps matching the performance of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

There are plenty of comparisons all the time – with DF getting a lot more detailed around the 10-minute mark, so feel free to take a look if you’re wondering how the Smash Bros. competitor is holding up. You can find out more on our sister site push the box:

And if you’re wondering, this free title seems to skip the Switch version. There are plenty of alternatives to Super Smash Bros. On Switch though like Brawlhalla and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

What do you think of the latest Smash competitor? Have you tried it? Are you still playing Smash Bros. on Switch? Leave your thoughts below.