Video game water is so cool, man.

Earlier this week, A sky without a man It has announced its latest update, which appears to be Refreshes the entire universe To make it more diverse and vibrant. As part of the update, A sky without a man You also get some graphical upgrades from the studio’s upcoming survival game. Don’t light a fireThe most interesting part for me is the new water technology.

Top 10 Games to Play on Steam Deck: June 2023 Release

I’m a bitch about advanced water simulation. There’s something about the wave that makes that “hiss” sound that makes my brain scream “brrr”. While you all were studying the code, I was studying the wave crests in Sea of ​​ThievesWhile you all were recording a series of killings in Call of dutyI was collecting laps in the pool on top of that building. Uncharted 2You know that person. Now that you A sky without a man He’s upping his water game, and I’m about to study the strange waters like it’s my damn job.

There is something about the fact that the sea, in all its mysterious vastness, can now be captured by games. And because of that, A sky without a man The still waters have come to life, and the vast universe you live in seems Bigger and more vibrant nowWith its 5.0 update, the oceans now sway more realistically and generate waves. They have reflections and react to your ship gliding just above the surface, as well as to the weather. You can now land in the water, making diving and exploring the depths of the ocean much easier, a topic of a previous update to the game. A sky without a man.

I have been fascinated by the waters of video games since I was a kid. From the moment I first immersed myself in games like Evil Cooper or Grand Theft Auto 3These games were a source of interest for me. Maybe because I was a beach buff as a child and loved swimming, or maybe because I loved riding on my grandmother’s back and pretending to swim. Maybe it felt weird that games couldn’t reflect this hobby I loved so much. In any case, I loved trying to swim in games, especially when I felt like the water was a boundary I wanted to cross.

These days, the ability to cross water has become more common in games. As a result, the motivation behind water in games has changed. Whereas before it was a boundary that prevented you from doing something that was technically impossible, bodies of water are now vehicles for amazing technical displays. They now embody what He is maybe.

A sky without a man Now it feels real. Watching the waves being pulled by the storms makes it look expressive. A sky without a man The ocean now contains a world worth exploring if only to see how the wave patterns vary depending on the environment and time of day. The ocean is now another way to measure the uniqueness and grandeur of the experience. A sky without a man He, people, I think I hear him shouting. If this is what we can expect from Don’t light a firewhich aims to simulate the entire world in vivid detail, I fear is over for me.