Video: Girl wears giraffe costume at supermarket to ‘spread some joy’ | BRProud.com | WVLA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Disappointment. Worry. Concern. That’s what Autumn Circe observed on the faces of fellow grocery shoppers as the realities of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic started to take hold in Texas.

“I want to come across a way that I would not only preserve me harmless but deliver a tiny joy to peoples day!” Circe explained.

That is when very last year’s Halloween costume came to head. And then, persons started out looking at a one of a kind sight at her local H-E-B — a giraffe wandering the aisles.

A video clip Circe shared exhibits her sporting a significant, inflatable giraffe costume and halting to odor the bouquets in the grocery store’s floral division. She says individuals have stopped her to acquire images and also just to thank her for putting a smile on their faces.

“I could possibly not really be able to see their smiles or laughs may possibly be a very little muffled mainly because of the mask but however it warms my heart it can make my day to know that even in these tricky times I can be a little bit of light for any individual!” she informed KXAN.

As for why she chose to gown as a giraffe — “My passion and I really like them with all my coronary heart,” Circe said. She additional that her condominium is household to about 600 giraffe-themed goods.