Video. If she left the root, she died: a woman fell from a cliff and stopped 20 meters above the rocks.

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, a woman escaped the worst by hanging 20 meters off the cliffs of Costa Brava, Spain. The climber fell and had to hang onto a root and wait for help.

She owes her survival to the strength of her arms. On Saturday, a climber was rescued after falling several meters on the Costa Brava. Hanging from a root over the void, She had to wait until help came to get her, reports said 3 Cat.

A division #grey I have a cord so I’m frustrated, I’m connected to the rescue triangle and I have the ends of the treble. From there, Hem made a crane and extracted it from the helicopter. pic.twitter.com/tQKkxI5Ptg — Bombers (@bomberscat) July 27, 2024

His life hung on this root

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were alerted to a crash in Dosa de Mar, Spain. The walker slips off the rock and miraculously manages to grab a root to avoid falling onto the rocks. Twenty meters down.

A vehicle carrying four firefighters and a special operations team helicopter were immediately dispatched. Deposited at the base of the cliff, rescuers climbed the rock face and began securing the climbers with duct tape.

A three-step operation

Second, she was tied to a rope to descend to the bottom of the cliff with the help of firefighters. There, using a helicopter, they lifted her to safety. The rescue team shared a video of the end of the rescue operation.

Emergency crews did not say how long the victim was clinging to the root before extricating him.