Video: New footage of Metroid Prime 4 has been spotted on Nintendo’s teaser website

This week’s Nintendo Direct came out with a bang, announcing that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be launching sometime during this week. 2025. Along with revealing the title and release date, we got our first look at the new chapter, which was originally announced seven years ago.

If you’re hungry for more footage, it looks like there’s already a few bonus footage featured on Nintendo’s Japanese teaser site for the game. The background of the page features another look at the jungle-like environment, which we got a quick glimpse of in the official trailer.

Here’s the new footage, courtesy of Upload User “X” and YouTuber “looygibros”. As you can see, this lush biome is full of waterfalls, some open space, and lots of cliffs and trees.

Footage of the forest environment in Metroid Prime 4 from the Japanese teaser site #MetroidPrime4Beyond pic.twitter.com/p5XaTJH1Io– Luigi (@looygi) June 18, 2024

While that may not seem like much after the main trailer, it’s unclear when we’ll get our next proper look at Metroid Prime 4, so we’ll take it! For now, we know that the game will apparently feature the same combat and abilities (such as the Morph Ball) as previous versions, but it’s not yet clear what the gameplay will be like. behind this.

