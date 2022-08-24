Video of a luxury yacht sinking off the coast of Italy

Comment on this story Suspension

A luxury yacht sank off the southern coast of Italy over the weekend in a stunning captivity captured on video and Subscribed to Twitter by the Italian Coast Guard. Shows video compilation file my storya ship approximately 130 feet high, struggling against the waves before slowly sinking into the water.

Local media reported that the yacht was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo, Sicily, on Saturday, when it began sucking up water and eventually sank a few hours later about nine nautical miles off the port of Catanzaro.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter that all crew and passengers were rescued and unharmed. She said she opened an investigation to determine what happened.

My Saga first reported an issue on a Saturday after that Set sail from Gallipoliin the southeastern Italian peninsula, according to the country’s national news agency (ANSA). Patrol boats from the Italian Coast Guard in Crotone and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) were dispatched to the scene.

They found the ship sucking water from its stern. Five people – four passengers and one crew member – were initially rescued aboard a Romanian patrol boat on behalf of Frontex. Ansa reported that they were then transferred to a coast guard boat to Catanzaro.

Meanwhile, a Qatar company has been hired to try and rescue the ship. A tugboat arrived and took the four remaining crew members – including the captain – aboard before beginning to tow the ship towards Crotone. But according to ANSA, bad weather made the operation difficult, as did the situation of the yacht, which was aquatic. See also Ruja Ignatova: The missing word Cryptoqueen has been added to the FBI's Most Wanted list

In the end, the tugboat abandoned the yacht and sank in Squillas Bay. The Coast Guard took the rest of the crew to Catanzaro.

it’s a Not the first time A sunken yacht has grabbed attention on the Internet. In May, rapper Cardi B posted footage on social media of a yacht sinking near her hotel while she was on vacation in an unknown location. The artist’s screams could be heard asking if there was no “big boat that could save him”. In the end, she said “goodbye” as she disappeared into the water. I explained it later No one was on the plane.

That same month, passersby watched another multimillion-dollar yacht, the Rendevous, sink in Torquay Harbour, a mooring in southwest England, after a fire broke out on board. The authorities have warned Possible air and water pollution Because the yacht was carrying about nine metric tons of diesel.

And earlier this month, the 145-foot-high Aria SF debuted Caught on fire off the Balearic island of Formentera In Spain in an incident that was also captured on camera and widely shared on social media. Those on board were evacuated, and no one was hurt, the Guardian mentioned. The yacht, which cost about $23 million, has reportedly just been handed over to its owner.