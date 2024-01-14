[Video] We checked out Samsung's 140-inch Micro LED TV at CES 2024

CES 2024, which was held a few days ago, was full of giant TVs. Samsung showed off some of its largest and most impressive TVs. Aside from its new QLED and Neo QLED TV lineups that feature sizes up to 98 inches, Samsung also had some giant 140-inch TVs at its booth, which we had the chance to check out.

Samsung's giant 140-inch Micro LED TV hands-on at CES 2024

Samsung showcased its new Micro LED TV lineup consisting of five ready-to-use sizes: 76 inches, 89 inches, 101 inches, 114 inches, and 140 inches. Of course, it is a modular TV that can be custom made. This means you can use multiple Micro LED panels to create a display/TV screen of any size and shape. Of course, driving it is a completely different thing. Samsung hasn't revealed its pricing, but if the past is anything to go by, even the smallest of these TVs will cost thousands of dollars. Watch our hands-on video of Samsung's latest Micro LED TV in the video below.

Micro LED is a self-emitting display technology, like OLED and QD-OLED. This means that each pixel on this TV can produce its own backlight and colors, as explained in this article. So, there's no need for a separate backlight, which means you can improve blacks without all the drawbacks of OLED TVs (such as burn-in and low sustained brightness). Moreover, these TVs are very bright, which means you can get excellent HDR results. It features 4K resolution and will be available in 120Hz and 240Hz variants. Samsung also said that these TVs now use a more robust and reliable manufacturing process, which the company calls “Laser Lift Off.”

The sound on these TVs comes from built-in speakers behind the display panel, so the sound sounds like it's coming from the scene itself. The ready-to-use TV models in the new collection use Samsung's Infinity Air Design, which makes the TV appear to be hovering in the air above its stand. For some reason, Samsung didn't show off the 50-inch and 63-inch Micro LED TVs it showed off at CES 2023 last year.

Samsung also showed off a prototype of its transparent Micro LED TV

Samsung also showcased its Transparent Micro LED TV panel at CES 2024. It is a transparent Micro LED panel that is manufactured using a different process. It is not ready for sale yet and may be released in the future. However, it is aimed at B2B (business-to-business) sectors, such as retail stores and advertising. You can see Samsung's Transparent Micro LED TV in the hands-on video below.