Videogamedunkey Launches New Indie Games Publisher

YouTuber Videogamedunkey has announced a new independent game publisher known as BIGMODE. The indie scene is growing more and more in games with platforms that provide more visibility for creators. Of course, on the Xbox 360 there was an entire section for indie games, but many of them were very abstract and lacked any sort of distinct feature, except for a few. Over time, Xbox and PlayStation have tried to work closely with independent developers to highlight their work and bring some promising games to these consoles. India is being taken a lot more seriously now, and technical prowess sometimes shows that even a small team can make something worthy of the contender’s game of the year.

To help indie games find their audience, YouTuber Jason ‘Videogamedunkey’ Gastrow and his wife Leah have started an indie game. The game publisher known as BIGMODE. The publisher’s goal is to support original, fun, and quality indie games and will be able to help with funding, promotion, PR, development support, and more. The BIGMODE website also notes that it will not help games that feature cryptography, NFT, or blockchain. The site also includes a place to network, giving those in the game industry the opportunity to participate in BIGMODE’s efforts. As of now, BIGMODE has not announced any projects, but the publisher will likely receive a lot of opportunities in the coming weeks given the reach of Videogamedunkey. The creator released a YouTube video detailing the reasons for creating the publisher and indicated that he didn’t want to have creative control over anyone’s games.

As of now, it remains to be seen what will happen to this publisher. Will BIGMODE publish the next big indie game? Who knows! However, it is exciting to see someone using their platform in a powerful and positive way. Videogamedunkey seems to be a big believer in indie games, so he’ll definitely have an eye on exciting projects.

