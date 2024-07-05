Viktor Orbán arrives in Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin and causes a stir in the EU

Prime Minister Viktor Orban traveled to Moscow this Friday to meet with Vladimir Putin. Hungary, which has held the EU’s rotating presidency since July 1, cited its privileged links with Moscow to justify the trip. Nevertheless, Brussels launched an “exclusively” bilateral visit that had “no mandate”.

A trip to Russia goes badly. Four days after donning his robes as President of the Council of the European Union, Viktor Orbán went to Moscow this Friday, July 5, to talk about Ukraine. It was immediately criticized by many Western voices who disapproved of the initiative.

What was a simple rumor on Thursday became reality the next morning, when Viktor Orban’s spokesman confirmed his presence on Russian soil. The visit quickly became the subject of diplomatic turmoil. For Vladimir Putin, the meeting had the stamp of the European Union:I understand that this time you have come not only as a long-term partner, but also as the President of the Council of Europe.”, the Kremlin master assured. Before adding: “I expect you to tell me your position (Ukraine) and the position of European partners.

Orban “doesn’t represent the EU in any way”, tackles Joseph Borrell

The problem: Brussels, for its part, has denied any responsibility in this tête-à-tête. Viktor Orbán, according to the head of European diplomacy, Josef Borrell “So does not represent the EU in any wayCharles Michael, the president of the European Council, which brings together twenty-seven leaders, responded to the unofficial announcement of the trip on Thursday evening. “The rotating EU presidency has no mandate to engage in dialogue with Russia on behalf of the EU” The diplomat wrote in X, urging for 27 “.Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim“And that'”No discussion can take place without Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised that the EU’s solidarity with Ukraine will not weaken.

For the key person concerned, this visit is formal: “The number of countries that can talk to both sides of the war is decreasing. Hungary is gradually becoming the only country in Europe that can talk to everyone.“, said Viktor Orbán from the Kremlin. At the end of their interview, the Hungarian did not hide the stalemate in which this war finds itself: “I noticed that the levels were far apart.

According to Moscow, Budapest proposed the visit on Wednesday, the day after the Hungarian prime minister visited Ukraine, a country with which he maintains difficult relations, particularly because of its pro-Russian positions. With the exception of Hungary, which is exempt from this support, all 32 NATO countries provide the bulk of military aid to Kyiv.

So kyiv has condemned this visit to Moscow, it was decided “Without any agreement or integration with Ukraine.” “We remind that for our country, the principle ‘no agreement on Ukraine without Ukraine’ is inviolable.“, emphasized Ukrainian diplomacy.