Viktor Orbán to meet Donald Trump in Florida after NATO summit

“Ukraine can and will deter Putin,” Joe Biden said at a NATO summit

” [Le président russe, Vladimir] Putin wants nothing more, nothing more than the total submission of Ukraine (…) Wipe Ukraine off the map”Mr. Biden said During his opening speech at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit) “Ukraine Can and Will Stop Putin”He continued. “Russia will not win”The President of the United States started.

The death toll from Monday’s attacks in Ukraine now stands at 43, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech before the Ronald Reagan Institute in Washington, where a NATO summit is taking place. Three people were killed in southern Ukraine, particularly in Odesa, after Russian attacks overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, regional officials announced Wednesday.

5 countries pledge to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense

US President Joe Biden, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made the announcement. In a press releaseA project to improve Ukraine’s defenses against Russian aircraft, missiles and drones totals more than $1 billion.

Russia says it continues to use Western components for its missiles “Financial Times”

According to Ukrainian experts and officials, quoted Financial TimesThe Russian Kh-101 missile used to attack Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital in Kyiv on Monday has elements of Western design.

Ukraine copes “work” Silence by Viktor Orban

See also UK says 'shocked by bloodshed' in Gaza, where fighting 'must stop' Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday evening “Telemarathon” A Ukrainian television news report said Monday’s Russian missile attack on Ukraine killed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his successor. “Peace Work” in a soft state.

London reaffirms its position on use of Storm Shadow missiles by Kyiv

Goes to Washington for 75e Ahead of the anniversary of the Atlantic alliance, new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Ukraine could continue to use Britain-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to attack military targets inside Russia.

FSB claims to have prevented sabotage against ship “Admiral Kuznetsov”.

The Russian security services (FSB) are busy. They said on Monday they foiled an attempt by Ukraine to recruit a Russian pilot and steal a strategic bomber from Kremlin forces. They said on Wednesday that they had prevented the attack on the cruiser Admiral KuznetsovThe only one “Aircraft Carrier” Russian Navy in Murmansk.

Ukraine wants to recruit its nationals living abroad into its armed forces

Ukraine’s defense minister announced in a news release that the Ukrainian Legion wants to persuade its nationals living in other European countries to join its armed forces by creating a new unit trained in Poland. telegram.

Poland strengthens military presence on border with Russia and Belarus

Poland plans to strengthen its military presence and security systems along its borders with the European Union (EU) and NATO’s eastern border with Kaliningrad and Belarus, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Narendra Modi says to himself “ready” Help bring peace to Ukraine