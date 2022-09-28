September 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Virgin Atlantic says men can wear skirts, updating gender policy

Virgin Atlantic says men can wear skirts, updating gender policy

Cheryl Riley September 29, 2022 2 min read

Check out what’s clicked on FoxBusiness.com

British airline Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday updated its gender policy and dress code requirements, allowing male employees to wear skirts.

Virgin Atlantic said that under the airline’s new policies, there will be no “requirement that its employees wear gender-uniform options”. In a press release. The Airlines Crew, pilots, and ground team members will now be able to choose the uniform they want to wear, regardless of gender.

Virgin Atlantic crews, pilots and ground team members will now be able to choose the uniform they want to wear, regardless of gender. (Reuters/Phil Noble/Reuters)

VIRGIN ATLANTIC RELAXES EMPLOYEE POLICY

Virgin Atlantic previously changed its uniform policy in June, adjusting its tattoo policy so employees don’t have to go into hiding. their ink while wearing the uniform. This change came several years after the airline began allowing female cabin crew members to set the amount of money Make-up Wear pants and flat shoes.

Virgin Atlantic tattoo policy

Virgin Atlantic recently relaxed its employee tattoo policy. (Virgin Atlantic)

On Wednesday, Virgin Atlantic also launched optional pronouns badges for employees and customers. Passengers You can order them at the check-in counter or in one of its lounges, the airline said.

In addition, the airline’s ticket systems have been updated so that travelers with Gender Neutral Passports “U” or “X” can be specified as the gender code and “Mx” as their title when booking, depending on the version.

TSA implements new gender-neutral checkpoint screening process

“At Virgin Atlantic, we believe everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are,” Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, Jha Garvinen, said in a statement. “For this [it’s] It is critical that we enable our employees to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work. That is why we want to allow our employees to wear the outfit that suits them best and how they get to know our customers and ensure they are addressed by their preferred pronouns.”

Virgin Atlantic Boeing

Virgin Atlantic said it plans to launch mandatory comprehensive training for its employees and offer inclusive “educational initiatives” for tourism and hotel partners. (Reuters/Phil Noble/Reuters)

See also  Dow futures: Biden says Putin decided to invade Ukraine. 5 stocks that don't suck

Virgin Atlantic said it plans to launch mandatory comprehensive training for its employees and offer inclusive “educational initiatives” for tourism and hotel partners.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The housing market is slowing down. Just look at timber prices.

September 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Stock futures fall after S&P 500 hits new low for the year; 10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 4%

September 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Fannie Mae plan boosts renters credit scores

September 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Oscar winner Tom Hanks says he only made 4 “very good” movies

September 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

An unsteady slope above Prince William’s voice is dropping faster. Complete failure may cause a tsunami.

September 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

US Bank Stadium will host the Kansas City vs Tampa Bay game on Sunday, if necessary

September 29, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Free PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 revealed

September 29, 2022 Len Houle