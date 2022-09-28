Virgin Atlantic says men can wear skirts, updating gender policy

British airline Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday updated its gender policy and dress code requirements, allowing male employees to wear skirts.

Virgin Atlantic said that under the airline’s new policies, there will be no “requirement that its employees wear gender-uniform options”. In a press release. The Airlines Crew, pilots, and ground team members will now be able to choose the uniform they want to wear, regardless of gender.

Virgin Atlantic previously changed its uniform policy in June, adjusting its tattoo policy so employees don’t have to go into hiding. their ink while wearing the uniform. This change came several years after the airline began allowing female cabin crew members to set the amount of money Make-up Wear pants and flat shoes.

On Wednesday, Virgin Atlantic also launched optional pronouns badges for employees and customers. Passengers You can order them at the check-in counter or in one of its lounges, the airline said.

In addition, the airline’s ticket systems have been updated so that travelers with Gender Neutral Passports “U” or “X” can be specified as the gender code and “Mx” as their title when booking, depending on the version.

“At Virgin Atlantic, we believe everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are,” Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer, Jha Garvinen, said in a statement. “For this [it’s] It is critical that we enable our employees to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work. That is why we want to allow our employees to wear the outfit that suits them best and how they get to know our customers and ensure they are addressed by their preferred pronouns.”

Virgin Atlantic said it plans to launch mandatory comprehensive training for its employees and offer inclusive “educational initiatives” for tourism and hotel partners.

