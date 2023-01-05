Vladimir Putin announces two-day unilateral ceasefire, US delivers new vehicles to Kiev

Hello, my hands fall to me,

In December, US Army announced the successful test of the AGM-183A ARRW hypersonic cruise missile off the coast of California. He reached “Hypersonic speed five times the speed of sound followed by an explosion following its flight path” In the planned area.

The United States is developing several supersonic weapons programs and DARPA, the US military’s science arm, tested a different type of hypersonic missile earlier this year.

Hypersonic missiles, capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to a precise target, are designed to fly at high speeds and low altitudes, and to change flight direction rather than following a linear and predictable trajectory, making their interception extremely difficult.

China tested a hypersonic missile in 2021 that orbited the Earth before landing on its target, missing it by only a few miles. Russia, for its part, says it has twice used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine, and North Korea says it has carried out aerial tests.

“Supersonic weapons, designed to evade US sensors and defense systems, pose an increasingly complex threat due to their dual capability (nuclear and conventional), challenging flight path and maneuverability”It recently warned the United States Report.